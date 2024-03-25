Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

NFL hunk Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently returned from a vacation in the Bahamas

Taylor Swift had a lunch date with beau Travis Kelce where the NFL hunk looked “serious” and “unsmiling.”

In the fan-shot video and photos, Travis and Taylor could be seen enjoying their lunch at Nobu in Malibu. This comes after the duo enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas after a very busy few months of the Super Bowl and Eras Tour.

Now, body language expert Judi James has weighed in on the snaps from their date.

She noted a sign of intimacy between the couple, pointing out their hand holding technique, which she said "looks firm, emphatic and comes with meshed fingers, which is an upgrade step from the normal hand clasp, implying a deeper level of closeness".

Analyzing their outfits for the outing, she told The Mirror: "The pair are dressed in college-teen chic here, with Taylor in particular showing a desire to look youthful, demure and rather sweet. Her downward-aimed smile as she walks along is a very typical A-list gesture that shows a desire to be as ignored as possible in public but wanting to look politely accepting of the fan interest too."

However, she noted that Travis’ body language "suggests levels of tension". She notes: "His brows are puckered into a frown that deepens when he is at the table eating. He appears to be unsmiling, which is in contrast to his ‘I got lucky’ grin he wore during the first few appearances in public. His teeth look clenched edge-to-edge and he also sucks his lips in at some point."

She explained that the "more serious look" could simply be due to a "desire to protect Taylor when they are out in public".