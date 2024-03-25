 
menu

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

File Footage 

Kate, the Princess of Wales, sent shock waves to the world after she revealed she has been diagnosed of cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January.

While Kate Middleton appeared brave and courageous in the video shared on her official social media accounts, a royal expert claimed there was a “sense of fear” in Kate’s voice.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield praised the mother-of-two for her bravery to share such tragic news with the world.

She went on to point out the “most upsetting part” of the video message, saying, “I think what hurt me the most was there was a sense of fear.”

“No matter what, she is stoic, she is brave, she’s courageous and she’s beautiful,” Schofield added. “But I sensed a little bit of fear in her voice throughout the process.”

“That’s what made me feel the most emotional about it. I feel like the Palace’s objective was, ‘how do we present this really big, really scary news?’

“They did that to ensure people are still confident in the Royal Family and give them the privacy that they need.”

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics
Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?

Will Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' get green light for sequel?
'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success

'3 Body Problem' creators gearing up for season 2 after show's success
Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility

Kate Middleton desperate for normal, active life amid life of too much responsibility
Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission video

Kate Middleton's close friend breaks silence on true reason for cancer admission
Frankie Muniz breaks silence on his experiences as a child star

Frankie Muniz breaks silence on his experiences as a child star
Kate Middleton hit with new bizarre conspiracy theories over cancer diagnosis video video

Kate Middleton hit with new bizarre conspiracy theories over cancer diagnosis video
Prince William receives new title as King Charles, Kate Middleton battle cancer

Prince William receives new title as King Charles, Kate Middleton battle cancer
Prince Harry to travel to UK sans Meghan following Kate's cancer diagnosis: Report

Prince Harry to travel to UK sans Meghan following Kate's cancer diagnosis: Report
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on divorce rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on divorce rumours