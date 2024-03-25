Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

File Footage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, sent shock waves to the world after she revealed she has been diagnosed of cancer following a major abdominal surgery in January.



While Kate Middleton appeared brave and courageous in the video shared on her official social media accounts, a royal expert claimed there was a “sense of fear” in Kate’s voice.

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield praised the mother-of-two for her bravery to share such tragic news with the world.

She went on to point out the “most upsetting part” of the video message, saying, “I think what hurt me the most was there was a sense of fear.”

“No matter what, she is stoic, she is brave, she’s courageous and she’s beautiful,” Schofield added. “But I sensed a little bit of fear in her voice throughout the process.”

“That’s what made me feel the most emotional about it. I feel like the Palace’s objective was, ‘how do we present this really big, really scary news?’

“They did that to ensure people are still confident in the Royal Family and give them the privacy that they need.”