Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write

Denzel Washington has a long list of iconic characters that he has portrayed on screens throughout the span of his prolific career.

However, according to The Inquirer, it was revealed that the Man on Fire actor’s most precious role does not belong from any action-packed blockbuster or historical epic.

Instead, it comes from a film in which he played a civil rights lawyer who is autistic, a 2017 movie, titled, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Much of Washington’s fanbase is also unaware that this role was solely written for the actor by the director of Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy, who did not even get paid for the script.

The director told the outlet that he had always wanted to collaborate with The Equalizer star. His determination was evident as he agreed to write Washington’s role without expecting anything in return.

“I came off Nightcrawler and I spent eight months writing this script, and I wasn’t paid to write it. I wrote it for Denzel, though I had never met him before,” Gilroy stated.

Denzel Washington is considered one of Hollywood’s fantastic actors, however in contrast to most of his previous roles, the new role in Roman J. Israel, Esq. was different from the image that the actor upholds in the industry.