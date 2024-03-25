 
menu

Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasnt paid to write
Denzel Washington plays THIS role writer wasn't paid to write

Denzel Washington has a long list of iconic characters that he has portrayed on screens throughout the span of his prolific career.

However, according to The Inquirer, it was revealed that the Man on Fire actor’s most precious role does not belong from any action-packed blockbuster or historical epic.

Instead, it comes from a film in which he played a civil rights lawyer who is autistic, a 2017 movie, titled, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Much of Washington’s fanbase is also unaware that this role was solely written for the actor by the director of Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy, who did not even get paid for the script.

The director told the outlet that he had always wanted to collaborate with The Equalizer star. His determination was evident as he agreed to write Washington’s role without expecting anything in return.

“I came off Nightcrawler and I spent eight months writing this script, and I wasn’t paid to write it. I wrote it for Denzel, though I had never met him before,” Gilroy stated.

Denzel Washington is considered one of Hollywood’s fantastic actors, however in contrast to most of his previous roles, the new role in Roman J. Israel, Esq. was different from the image that the actor upholds in the industry.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson

Jennifer Lawrence once reckless move floored Josh Hutcherson
Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained

Kate Middleton, Prince William's different relationships with King Charles explained
Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business

Bianca Censori ‘fully in' on racy outfit designs and Kanye West's business
New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty

New 'Mission Impossible' recruit faces Tom Cruise's brutal honesty
Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has weight of monarchy on his shoulders amid Kate Middleton's cancer

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act video

Kate Middleton reignites AI cancer video rumors with bizarre disappearing act
Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence

Rebel Wilson name drops actor who is 'bullying' her into silence
Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend

Ariana Madix buys $1.6 million house amid legal dispute with ex-boyfriend
Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'

Kate Middleton failed to hide ‘fear' in cancer announcement video: ‘Most upsetting part'
Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy

Kevin Hart bags the highest award for comedy
Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family

Sickening theories about Kate Middleton have ‘done damage' to Royal family
Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics

Travis Kelce ‘unsmiling' and ‘tense' during Taylor Swift date: See pics