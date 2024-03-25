Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a sweet advice after Kate Middleton issued a video statement and confirmed her cancer diagnosis.



The sweet advice has been put forward by royal expert Sarah Vine.

Speaking to The Sun, per GB News, Sarah told Prince Harry and Meghan to "apologise" to the royal family after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The royal expert said: "They [Meghan and Harry] really do need to apologise. Can I just say that? I mean stress is a major factor in cancer.”

Sarah Vine went on to say, "I mean they have said much worse things about the King and the Princess of Wales than anyone in the mainstream media has said, to be honest."

Kate Middleton announced last week, "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

"However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."