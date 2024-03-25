Kate Middleton, Prince William’s maneuvered around’ Prince Harry before cancer revelation

Experts have just weighed in on how Kate Middleton and Prince William worked around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before the cancer announcement was shared with the rest of the world.

Insights into everything have been shared by royal author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

There he made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were infact looped in on Kate’s cancer but telling them coincided with the rest of the world, rather quickly.

He began by saying, “Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement.”

“Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly.”

“Telling them shortly before the TV broadcast meant they couldn’t complain about being ignored while at the same time the palace would know there was less of a risk the couple might spill the beans before Kate's broadcast,” he also added before signing off from the conversation.