Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kidding themselves' with hope of UK return

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still “hope” they’ll be asked to return by the Royal Family, but it’s a “rapidly shrinking possibility,” per an expert.



As Princess Kate and King Charles go through cancer treatments, Harry and Meghan’s return to royal duties has become a topic experts are now examining.

Royal author Tom Quinn says the Sussexes still wish they’ll be called back on their own terms, which he deems a “rapidly shrinking possibility.”

"Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms – it's a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior Royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes,” he told The Mirror.

"As I understand it from Palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way," he claimed.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently said that Kate’s diagnosis has provided the “perfect opportunity” for Harry and Meghan to rebuild bridges with the Firm.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan shared a public statement after Kate revealed her diagnosis in video message: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."