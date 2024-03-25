 
Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out
Willie Nelson songs that enjoyed weeks of Billboard success: Find out

Willie Nelson is probably one of the most prolific country music artists in the industry of the 20th century. 

The 14-time Grammy winning artist was recently inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame on November 3, 2023.

We will take a look at some of Willie Nelson’s songs that garnered massive success, not just from fans but on the Billboard charts as well.

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys:

This is one of Nelson’s most successful songs released back in 1978. It landed the number one spot on the charts for a consecutive four weeks.

Good Hearted Woman:

Good Hearted Woman is a duet by Nelson and Waylon Jennings which was featured on the project, Wanted! The Outlaws. The song remained at the top for a whopping three weeks starting from February 21, 1976.

Always on My Mind:

Revolving around the theme of regret in an unsuccessful relationship, this love ballad spent two weeks as the number one song on Billboard.

Beer For My Horses:

It is Toby Keith’s radio hit that featured Willie Nelson. The song remained on the top spot for an impressive six weeks on the charts.

To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before:

The song is collaboration of Nelson with Julio Iglesias, which spent two weeks as the number one song after its release in 1984.

