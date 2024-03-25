 
Sacha Baron Cohen slaps back Rebel Wilson after her allegations

By
Web Desk
|

Monday, March 25, 2024

Sacha Baron Cohen is responding to Rebel Wilson allegations, stating her version of events is untrue after the actress took to social media to allege the actor was a “massive *****” to her during the 2016 The Brothers Grimsby shoot.

The Borat star’s spokesman told The Post, “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

The statement comes on the heels of the British actor accusing The Dictator actor of blocking her sales of the book because it mentioned him in a negative light.

“Now the ——hole is trying to threaten me,” Rebel wrote in a post on Instagram, which she has deleted.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book.”

