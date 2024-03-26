 
menu

Royal family sends subtle message to Harry, Meghan over return rumours

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Royal family sends subtle message to Harry, Meghan over return rumours
Royal family sends subtle message to Harry, Meghan over return rumours

Royal family subtly sent a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will not be welcomed back into the fold in case they return, claimed a royal expert.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be back in the Royal family fold as King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer, Andrew Pierce has dismissed the speculations.

The GB News host said it was “not a coincidence” that the California-based Royal couple were “downgraded” on the Buckingham Palace website just a day the Princess of Wales filmed her video.

"Last week it was announced that they'd been downgraded on the Buckingham Palace website. It is not a coincidence,” the journalist said.

"It is not a coincidence because the Princess of Wales filmed that video on Wednesday and that announcement about them being downgraded was on Thursday,” he added.

“So it all happened at the same time. They've just made it clear in case people think Harry and Meghan can come back. No, it's not happening.

"There's no chance of it happening because they are not working members of the Royal Family anymore. They've made their decision and that's it."

More From Entertainment:

Stephen Colbert addresses Kate Middleton controversy after severe backlash

Stephen Colbert addresses Kate Middleton controversy after severe backlash
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian heartbreaking split cause revealed video

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian heartbreaking split cause revealed
Anne Hathaway makes surprising confession about 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway makes surprising confession about 'Devil Wears Prada'
Scarlett Johansson offers rare update on the upconing new 'Jurassic' movie

Scarlett Johansson offers rare update on the upconing new 'Jurassic' movie
Prince William will have palace ‘choreograph' meeting with Harry if he visits video

Prince William will have palace ‘choreograph' meeting with Harry if he visits
Ryan Gosling 'The Fall Guy' looks outside of Hollywood for early release

Ryan Gosling 'The Fall Guy' looks outside of Hollywood for early release
Dan Stevens breaks silence on upcoming 'Downton Abbey' film

Dan Stevens breaks silence on upcoming 'Downton Abbey' film
Arnold Schwarzenegger talks major surgery for genetic condition: ‘I won't hide it'

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks major surgery for genetic condition: ‘I won't hide it'
Zendaya lined up to return with Tom Holland for 'Spider Man 4'

Zendaya lined up to return with Tom Holland for 'Spider Man 4'
Kate Middleton's cancer battle sparks new prediction about Prince Harry's future

Kate Middleton's cancer battle sparks new prediction about Prince Harry's future
Kate Middleton's cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla closer

Kate Middleton's cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla closer
Prince Harry hopes to see Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit in May video

Prince Harry hopes to see Prince William, Kate Middleton during UK visit in May