Royal family sends subtle message to Harry, Meghan over return rumours

Royal family subtly sent a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will not be welcomed back into the fold in case they return, claimed a royal expert.



Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be back in the Royal family fold as King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer, Andrew Pierce has dismissed the speculations.

The GB News host said it was “not a coincidence” that the California-based Royal couple were “downgraded” on the Buckingham Palace website just a day the Princess of Wales filmed her video.

"Last week it was announced that they'd been downgraded on the Buckingham Palace website. It is not a coincidence,” the journalist said.



"It is not a coincidence because the Princess of Wales filmed that video on Wednesday and that announcement about them being downgraded was on Thursday,” he added.

“So it all happened at the same time. They've just made it clear in case people think Harry and Meghan can come back. No, it's not happening.

"There's no chance of it happening because they are not working members of the Royal Family anymore. They've made their decision and that's it."