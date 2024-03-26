Kate Middleton’s cancer battle sparks new prediction about Prince Harry’s future

Prince Harry’s similarities with people from the past have just been highlighted by experts who believe something similar might also be in store for the Duke.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Kay issued these claims and warnings about the Sussexes.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with the Palace Confidential.

It all began when the expert said, “It’s not a nice comparison to have.”

Because “Wallis Simpson pushed around the Duke of Windsor,” and “he was very much a reduced figure in her company.”

To make matters worse, “there was that relationship between Edward and Mrs Simpson and the rest of the Royal Family.”

Because “they lived in virtual exile after he abandoned the throne.”

Before signing off from the conversation the expert also noted that, “almost certainly is the future prospect for the Sussexes,” so all comparisons seemingly serve a role.