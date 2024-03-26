Prince Harry desperate to include Meghan Markle in Prince William talks

Experts believe Prince Harry has taken it upon himself to include Meghan Markle in all talks he has with his brother Prince William, since finding out about Kate MIiddleton’s cancer.

Royal author and biographer Tom Quinn issued these sentiments while referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

In it he highlighted just how big a team player Prince Harry has become since moving to Montecito and admitted that it was “team Meghan and Harry” all the way when sharing sympathies for Kate’s diagnosis.

This is because Prince Harry has made it a habit of doing nothing that “might appear to exclude Meghan.”

The same expert was also quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan‘s contacts and expressions of sympathy are always made as a couple – in other words, Harry has not been in contact with William and Kate off his own bat.”

Before concluding he also chimed in to say, “The message of sympathy comes very definitely from team Meghan and Harry - Harry has not sent a message just from him because he does nothing that might appear to exclude Meghan.”

As of right now there is no proof into whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made aware of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis beforehand, but according to the same author, it was a “very short time” in between the Sussexes learning the news, and the world finding out.

The expert stated at the time, “Harry and Meghan were told about Kate's cancer diagnosis, but only a very short time before the television announcement. Telling them was a huge problem for the palace, because if they’d left Meghan and Harry in the dark until Kate's TV broadcast there was a real risk the couple would have complained that once again the royal family was treating them badly.”