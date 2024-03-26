 
William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Prince William reportedly did not tell Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the devastating news of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent their good wishes to Kate, the Princess of Wales, right after she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis, it has been revealed that they found out about it at same time as the rest of the world.

Dishing on the reasons the Royal family did not inform the Sussexes about the major news, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that they still do not trust the couple.

"Well of course there is a reason for that, it's obvious. There's a deep rift between the brothers, that we know. We also know that they haven't, apparently, spoken in many months,” he said.

"The reason of course is that for some four years, they've caused endless problems for the Royal Family and so they can't be trusted. Prince William hasn't trusted Harry and Meghan with good reason."

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have alleged that the couple also "reached out privately" to William and Kate, who are not interested in reconciling with the Sussexes, reported The Telegraph.

