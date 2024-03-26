Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes

Seeing Prince Harry seemingly learn of his sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s cancer on the TV has just been highlighted by experts.



It is pertinent to mention, that while no proof about this claim has been brought to light, there are contradicting claims circulating online, one of them being that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were informed of Kate’s cancer but only a short time before the rest of the world.

However, a separate report claims the Duke of Sussex learned of everything on TV.

Referencing that, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on things and spoke to TIME magazine about it.

During the chat the royal historian was quoted saying, “It speaks volumes that Harry and Meghan learnt of the diagnosis from the news.”

“The brothers reportedly haven’t been in contact for months and trust has completely broken down.”

For those still unaware of the circumstances surrounding Kate’s previous silence on the cancer scare, it was revealed in her video to Instagram.

In it she said, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”