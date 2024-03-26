Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report

Diddy’s £23million lawsuit against his producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jonas has stirred a new name in the mix, and its Prince Harry.

For those unversed with the lawsuit itself, its come after allegations of forceful drugging, harassment and threats were made against Diddy.

It is pertinent to mention that there is no direct knowledge of association on Prince Harry’s part, but according to The Sun, it was Diddy’s close association with many members of the upper echelon that enticed people to come to his sex trafficking parties.

The quote from the lawsuit document states that the rapper's “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artist, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry.”

Lil Rod in particular has had a long association with Diddy and has worked on almost nine of his albums, but in his lawsuit he alleges Diddy forced him to hire professional services, as well as physically engage with them for the rappers’ “pleasure” at his parties. There are also videos of some “serious illegal activitiy” cited in the docs.



An allegation of assault by Diddy has also been brought forward in the same suit according to the outlet.



One instance of direct contact, where Prince Harry was photographed alongside the Hollywood A-lister was when the royal met Diddy and Kanye West together at an after-show party, and due to their part in the 2007 Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium, he thanked them.

Further along in the docs there are also claims that underage girls were not only welcomed at the parties but would also get their drinks drugged by Diddy, allegedly.

Since the lawsuit became public Diddy also released a statement via his lawyer Shawn Holley.

Back in February TMZ reported, “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday.”