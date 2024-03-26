Photo: Gisele Bundchen opens up about 'one of worst times in her life'

Gisele Bundchen reportedly suffered from major depression when she was younger.

The Brazilian model, who recently refuted cheating rumours with ex-husband Tom Brady, spoke openly about the “severe” depression that she overcame only by changing her diet on the latest episode of The View.

Opening up about her anxiety attacks, she admitted, "I didn't know what to do. One of the worst things about panic attacks is the intense fear that you'll have another one.”

“I wanted to feel better, so I found this amazing naturopath and he said to me, 'Gisele, we have to change your diet.' And I was like, 'Diet, what does that have to do with panic attacks?' And he's like, 'No, it has everything to do with it,'" the ex-wife of Tom Brady said.

Spilling the beans on what that naturopath advised her, Gisele also mentioned, "I told him about my day. I drink, I smoke, I have coffee – and he said, 'Listen… stop right there.' He says, 'You're not sleeping. You're in different time zones all the time. You're eating, like, terrible all day.'"

"After having a year and a half of what I would say [was] one of the worst times in my life, everything changed. I became a different person. I started practicing meditation. I started practicing yoga. I started practicing breath work. It was a long journey," she concluded.