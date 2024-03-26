Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

file footage

Prince Harry could make the situation a “nightmare” for his brother Prince William if he returns to the Firm during Princess Kate and King Charles’ cancer battles.



According to royal author Tom Quinn, the Prince of Wales is likely to “keep Harry at arms length” because his return can add to the list of worries he has.

"William would much rather keep Harry at arms length, simply because of this trust issue – if William felt Harry could be relied on, he would certainly want him back in the UK, because this is one of the most stressful times in William's life,” he told The Mirror.

"But with a brother who can’t fully be trusted, the situation is a nightmare. If Harry was welcomed back into the fold, it would be even more stressful for William because he’d have Kate to worry about, but also Harry with all Harry‘s volatility and tendency to take offence,” he added.

Tom went on to say that Harry may still expect his brother to forgive him for making family matters public: "The key thing about Harry is that in many ways he is still the 12-year-old boy he was when his mother died. His emotional development arguably stopped at that point, so the little boy in him imagines that his big brother will ultimately always forgive him whatever he says, and however much he drags their disagreements into the public sphere."