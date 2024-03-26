 
menu

Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Draper's health scare

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Photo: Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Drapers health scare
Photo: Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Draper's health scare

Derek Draper died at the age of 56 after battling COVID-19, which was followed by a heart attack in December 2023.

As fans will know, the former Labour Party adviser’s tragic death was announced by his wife Kate Garraway on Friday via her Instagram on 17th December.

According to the reports of The Mirror, Kate weighs in on the financial struggles she had to go through Derek’s year-long hospitalization in the new documentary, Kate Garraway: Derek's Story.

In a preview clip, the TV presenter stated, "Derek's care costs more than my salary from ITV.”

“And that's before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay for any household bills, before you pay for anything for the kids," she continued.

Kate also addressed, “So we're at a crunch point. I am in debt and I can't earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek's care.”

“And I can't even use the money I do have to support Derek's recovery because it's going on the basics all the time," she added.

When a producer ask her, "I think people will be surprised to hear that cause I imagine people think cause you're on the tele, you must be loaded."

She simply responds by saying, "Listen, I'm not gonna pretend by the way that I am poorly paid.”

“Y'know, I have an incredible job that I love, which is well paid, but it's not enough," she concluded.  

More From Entertainment:

Rebel Wilson stands firm on Sacha Baron accusations: 'I won't be bullied'

Rebel Wilson stands firm on Sacha Baron accusations: 'I won't be bullied'
‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic

‘Twilight' cast reunites for goofy ‘family portrait': See pic
Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry waiting on ‘groveling apology' from William, Kate to return to Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

Prince Harry could be ‘nightmare' for Prince William if let back into Firm

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action video

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die' trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence bring back iconic mix of comedy and action
Kate Middleton's mom and dad growing desperate over medical woes

Kate Middleton's mom and dad growing desperate over medical woes
How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce

How Kelly Clarkson really feels about Brandon Blackstock divorce
Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire

Rihanna stuns in powerful business look as she expands beauty empire
Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report

Diddy's £23million lawsuit over trafficking parties names Prince Harry: report
William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason

William kept Kate's cancer news from Harry, Meghan due to THIS reason
Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton's family dynamics with Harry speaks volumes
George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer video

George, Charlotte, Louis at danger of getting bullied in school amid Kate's cancer