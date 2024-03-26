Photo: Kate Garraway reveals financial struggles amid Derek Draper's health scare

Derek Draper died at the age of 56 after battling COVID-19, which was followed by a heart attack in December 2023.

As fans will know, the former Labour Party adviser’s tragic death was announced by his wife Kate Garraway on Friday via her Instagram on 17th December.

According to the reports of The Mirror, Kate weighs in on the financial struggles she had to go through Derek’s year-long hospitalization in the new documentary, Kate Garraway: Derek's Story.

In a preview clip, the TV presenter stated, "Derek's care costs more than my salary from ITV.”

“And that's before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay for any household bills, before you pay for anything for the kids," she continued.

Kate also addressed, “So we're at a crunch point. I am in debt and I can't earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek's care.”

“And I can't even use the money I do have to support Derek's recovery because it's going on the basics all the time," she added.

When a producer ask her, "I think people will be surprised to hear that cause I imagine people think cause you're on the tele, you must be loaded."

She simply responds by saying, "Listen, I'm not gonna pretend by the way that I am poorly paid.”

“Y'know, I have an incredible job that I love, which is well paid, but it's not enough," she concluded.