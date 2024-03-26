 
Rebel Wilson stands firm on Sacha Baron accusations: 'I won't be bullied'

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2024

Rebel Wilson is grateful for fans showing support after she claimed Sacha Baron was threatening her.

Previously, the 44-year-old actress initially claimed she was facing possible legal action after dedicating an entire chapter to a difficult working experience with an “a*****e” former co-star.

Later, she confirmed that the actor in question is comedian David Cohen with whom she starred in the 2016 action-comedy Grimsby.

After the revelation, Rebel took to her Instagram story and penned: “Thanks so much to everyone who has sent gorgeous messages of support in the last few days and to those who shared with me their stories of this a**hole!”

“Don't worry I won't be bullied or threatened by this guy! And am working hard behind the scenes to make sure my book comes out! Ps my book is not ABOUT this guy - this is one chapter!” she added.

Best known for his comedic creations Ali G and Borat, Sacha denied Rebel's claims as “demonstrably false.”

On Monday, his rep told TMZ, writing: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence.”

He continued: “Including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

