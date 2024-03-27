 
Denzel Washington turned down THIS successful franchise

March 27, 2024

Denzel Washington lost an opportunity to star in a movie, that proceeded to break an eight-year-old box office record, by rejecting a role in the famous Fast & Furious franchise.

It was reported by Deadline that Denzel would have teamed up with the franchise too when he was approached for a role in Furious 7, back in 2013.

The producer of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel and director James Wan supposedly wanted The Equalizer star to take on an undisclosed role. It is widely believed that ultimately the role in question was Mr. Nobody, portrayed by Kurt Russell, in the film.

However, in the process of turning down the offer for Fast & Furious, Denzel ended up costing himself not only the role, but a guaranteed new box office record.

Fast & Furious, the high-octane racing franchise has become one of the biggest in Hollywood over the course of more than 20 years.

Denzel Washington turned down the role in, Furious 7, an installment which was a turning point for the franchise, becoming the first Fast & Furious movie to generate a revenue over one billion dollars, setting the bar high for future movies.

