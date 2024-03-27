Diddy Combs 'disturbing' video with young Justin Bieber resurfaces

Sean “Diddy” Combs just sparked further uproar amid his sex-trafficking investigation, as a rather uncanny video of him with a 15-year-old Justin Bieber resurfaced on the internet.



In the video, the rapper can clearly be heard saying that he would be spending 48 hours with the then-teen star however “can’t disclose” what they had planned on doing.

In the clip posted online, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, an awkwardly smiling Bieber can be seen standing next to Diddy where the rapper explains, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy.”

“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we really can’t disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” the then-40-year-old Bad Boy for Life singer said.

Diddy proceeded to state that he had “been given custody” of Bieber for 48 hours, clarifying that “H=he’s signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album.”

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him,” Diddy admitted, however, he continued, “but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ video of interacting with young Justin Bieber resurfaced shortly after an interview Usher did with shock jock Howard Stern back in 2016 was brought into light, in which he reported seeing “very curious things” happening at Diddy’s New York mansion.