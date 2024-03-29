 
Kate Middleton evidently has ‘more confidence' on media than Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

March 29, 2024

Kate Middleton seemingly trusts media more than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis last Friday at 6pm, kept it under wraps from the Sussexes.

Speaking about the rift between Kate and Meghan, royal expert Richard Eden notes: "Prince Harry and his wife discovered that their sister-in-law Kate had cancer at the same time as the rest of the world – at 6pm on Friday, when Kensington Palace released her brave and moving video message.

He adds: "That, as it happens, was about one hour and 30 minutes later than the royal correspondents, who were given the details in confidence so that they could prepare their news reports. They were trusted, evidently.

The expert continues: "That neither Kate nor Prince William should let Prince Harry know would have been inconceivable just a few years ago."

A few days after Kate’s cancer reveal, Meghan and Harry launched an official statement in order to extend their best wishes for the family

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

