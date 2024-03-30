 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get 'perfect opportunity' for reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have got a ‘perfect opportunity’ to mend their rift with the royal family, and a royal expert believes their reconciliation with Kate Middleton and Prince William is 100 percent ‘possible’.

Speaking to the New York Post, King Charles former butler, Grant Harrold claims: “A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100%.”

The former royal aide went on to say, “I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter, but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan.”

Another royal expert and historian Richard Fitzwilliams also shared similar comments saying the current situation could provide the “perfect opportunity” to mend the royal rift.

Fitzwilliams believes, “This is a dread situation, a major operation followed by cancer.

“There is always sometimes in the most awful and serious thing sometimes opportunities come as well . . . one must hope there is as much positivity as possible that’s what she is spreading with the message like that.”

