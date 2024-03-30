 
King Charles not ready to abdicate for Prince William amid cancer treatment?

March 30, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly dismissed rumours of his abdication with his sincere feelings for elder son Prince William as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

The insiders told the In Touch Weekly that King Charles is under the impression his elder son and heir Prince William is not ready to take the throne.

The source claims, “Charles knows the pressures of being the monarch, and he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place.”

Another insider claims noting that William is “currently facing a public relations disaster. 

“It seems premature, and there could be consequences.”

The fresh claims came as King Charles is facing growing calls to abdicate following his cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, royal expert Tina Brown believes Prince William may become king 'much quicker than he thought' maybe even in the next couple of years as King Charles battles cancer.

The royal expert said, "Whatever the prognosis is for Charles, he's 75 and he has cancer.

"That brings William and Kate far closer to being king and queen. That, I'm told, has plunged them into tremendous anxiety."

