Root's alum Leslie Uggams recalls memories with Louis Gosset Jr.

Roots alum Leslie Uggams has spoken about her late co-star Louis Gosset Jr. following his death.

The Emmy Award winning actress recently spoke with People magazine after the news of her co-star-turned-friend’s death and fondly recalled memories with him on set.

Reflecting on their time together, the 80-year-old actress recounted his captivating stories “of anybody [she] ever knew” fused with engaging storytelling that would ‘mesmerize’ anyone.

She shared, “He'd just keep us roaring with laughter and just like, 'I can't believe this story, this is amazing.' He was full of joy and mischief”.

The duo also shared the screen together for the NBC miniseries Backstairs at the White House, where Uggams got the chance to witness Gosset’s commitment to excellence and observed him encouraging fellow stars on the sets to deliver their finest performances.

“When you work with people like that, they raise the bar," she shares. "And so you either raise it with them or you're left behind. And that's what he did."

It is worth mentioning here that Gosset made his final on-screen appearance in The Color Purple and was set for another role in John Kraskinski's upcoming animated flick IF.



Krasinski also took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor and wrote "Beyond saddened by the loss of this incomparable man. A trailblazer in every sense, he was an inspiration of mine growing up. To then get to work with him… was nothing short of surreal. He will be dearly missed."

For those unacquainted, the Academy Award victor died earlier this week in Los Angeles' Santa Monica locality.

