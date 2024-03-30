Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's actions contribute to Kate’s ‘terrible’ mental health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should take the lead and apologise to Kate, the Princess of Wales, for the headache they have caused her over the years, an expert has claimed.



According to royal commentator Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s actions have contributed to Kate Middleton’s “terrible state of mental health.”

Speaking with Palace Confidential, he said that it is a good time for the Sussexes to end the feud with Kate referring to her shocking cancer diagnosis.

"Since Catherine's video was broadcast almost a week ago, there’d been lots of suggestions that William, with his wife being treated for cancer, should mend fences with his brother, that it’s a great time for them to come back together,” the expert said.

"It’s up to Harry and Meghan to seek forgiveness. You know, we're in the season of Lent, and they should be the ones who apologise for all the hurt they’ve caused,” he added.

Eden went on to say that Harry and Meghan have “contributed to a terrible state of mental health,” before questioning, "What has Catherine had to put up with over the past few years?”

“Putting up with these constant barrage of attacks. Any of us would find that gruelling and hard to take. They should apologise, publicly or privately, and then maybe things can start to heal."