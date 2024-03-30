 
William, Kate's steady approach contrasts with 'drama queens Harry & Meghan

By
Web Desk
|

March 30, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for coping with the tragic news of the latter’s shocking cancer diagnosis amid increasing issues for Palace.

Speaking on GB News, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said the Prince and Princess of Wales are coping with the challenging news in “measured and sensible way.”

Referring to Kate’s video in which she announced her cancer diagnosis, the expert said the fact that the mother-of-three said she is "well" implies "that they have caught everything.”

"She did make the point that it was preventative. Preventative chemotherapy means just making sure there are no free radicals floating around anywhere, so they're doing a mopping up exercise,”’ Campbell added.

Comparing her and William’s steady approach to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attention seeking behaviour, she added, "William and Catherine are coping as positively and as well as they can.”

“They're both very levelheaded people, they're not drama queens like Harry and Meghan, they're not going to make a drama into a crisis,” she added.

"And they're going to be coping with this in as measured and sensible a way as possible."

