Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take romance to next level: Deets inside

March 30, 2024

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have decided to introduce their daughters to each other as couple plans next step in their relationship.

According to OK! Magazine, the Maestro actor and the supermodel wants to see if their girls are able to develop a bond with each other or not.

A tipster revealed, "Their kids are their first priority, and they’re itching to see if they can successfully blend their families as they plan a future together.”

Cooper had a 7-year-old daughter names Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid is a mother to 3-year-old Khai, with ex Zayn Malik.

Sharing more insights into their plans to blend their families, the insider dished, "They’re having serious discussions, since at their ages, girls get attached very easily.”

"They don’t want to see the girls hit it off only to pull the rug out from under them if their relationship doesn’t work out."

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in October 2023. "Gigi and Bradley are actually getting quite serious," an insider revealed a few months later.

"Obviously, they’re both super busy, but they really go out of their way to make time to see each other."

