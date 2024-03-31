 
King Charles 'has to listen to doctors' despite cancer 'frustration'

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

King Charles wants to work on his Royal duties despite his cancer treatment.

His Majesty, who is ‘frustrated’ over this health condition, realises the ‘show must go on.’

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe spoke to The Royal Beat: "King Charles is a workaholic, and for him, he's also got an element of his father's 'the show must go on, all hands to the pump'. But there are times in your life where you just have to listen to your doctors, and probably the Queen, and do as he's told."

He adds: "It's great that he's coming to be out and about and showing himself in public," the expert said. "But let's hope he doesn't rush himself back to work."

This comes as Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, spoke about King Charles’ current condition, sharing: "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.”

