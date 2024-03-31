 
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Experts have just weighed in on the chances of Prince Harry stepping out on his own, with a commercial project.

All of this has been issued by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with The Mirror.

He began by admitting that that appears very unlikely that Prince Harry would “come up with his own commercial project” anytime in the future.

He further elaborated up on the point by saying, “Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project.”

“You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability” at the moment.

Before concluding he also hypothesized that “it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you.”

It is pertinent to mention that this admission came shortly after intimate details began emerging about Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

For those unversed, it has trademarks for things like cosmetic products, home décor, yoga equiptment and even gardening gear.

