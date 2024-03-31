King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles on Sunday made his first most significant appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis as the monarch led the royals at their annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.



King Charles was spotted waving to crowds at Easter service amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The monarch was wearing a dark coat and blue tie, smiled and waved at members of the public outside St George’s Chapel.

Royal expert Chris Ship shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “King Charles makes it to Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

The royal author further disclosed, “Doctors allowed it despite his reduced immunity during cancer treatment.”

“He arrived with Queen Camilla & other Royal Family members. No William & Kate as they are away after her cancer announcement,” Chris Ship further said.