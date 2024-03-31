 
menu

King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis
King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles on Sunday made his first most significant appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis as the monarch led the royals at their annual Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

King Charles was spotted waving to crowds at Easter service amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The monarch was wearing a dark coat and blue tie, smiled and waved at members of the public outside St George’s Chapel.

Royal expert Chris Ship shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “King Charles makes it to Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

The royal author further disclosed, “Doctors allowed it despite his reduced immunity during cancer treatment.”

“He arrived with Queen Camilla & other Royal Family members. No William & Kate as they are away after her cancer announcement,” Chris Ship further said.

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit video

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit
King Charles personally shares major update on his health video

King Charles personally shares major update on his health
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle video

Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle
David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition video

Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition
Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service video

Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ video

Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ
Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul video

Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace
Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare

Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27
Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir

Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir