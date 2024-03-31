David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham experienced a 'wow' moment as he met the legendary tennis player Andre Agassi in Miami.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Inter Miami owner posted a photo with Agassi, calling it a 'bucket list moment.'

Reminiscing about his childhood, how he tried to copy Agassi's style, Beckham wrote in caption, "Bucket list moment , As a kid I had the racket, the over sized shorts , the walk & the hair."





Beckham further expressed gratitude of meeting his idol in person, stating, "and now I got to meet the man WOW what a morning & I got to see that backhand @agassi Thank you"

The meeting was reportedly set up by Beckham's friend, David Grutman, who shared the memorable moment on Instagram.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement to see 'two heroes' coming together.

Andre Agassi was in South Florida to attend the Miami Open, a major tennis event, while, David Beckham's soccer team is currently preparing for a significant match against New York City FC.