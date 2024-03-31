 
menu

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi
David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham experienced a 'wow' moment as he met the legendary tennis player Andre Agassi in Miami.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Inter Miami owner posted a photo with Agassi, calling it a 'bucket list moment.'

Reminiscing about his childhood, how he tried to copy Agassi's style, Beckham wrote in caption, "Bucket list moment , As a kid I had the racket, the over sized shorts , the walk & the hair."


Beckham further expressed gratitude of meeting his idol in person, stating, "and now I got to meet the man WOW what a morning & I got to see that backhand @agassi Thank you"

The meeting was reportedly set up by Beckham's friend, David Grutman, who shared the memorable moment on Instagram.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement to see 'two heroes' coming together.

Andre Agassi was in South Florida to attend the Miami Open, a major tennis event, while, David Beckham's soccer team is currently preparing for a significant match against New York City FC.

More From Entertainment:

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit video

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit
King Charles personally shares major update on his health video

King Charles personally shares major update on his health
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle video

Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition video

Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition
Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service video

Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ video

Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ
King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis

King Charles makes most significant appearance yet since cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul video

Meghan Markle's ‘strong fanbase' could turn her into cosmetics mogul
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace
Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare

Meghan Markle fears tasteless label amid Kate Middleton's' cancer scare
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Chance Perdomo passes away at 27
Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir

Meghan Markle views herself as Princess Diana's heir