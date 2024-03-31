 
Kate Middleton being treated like a member of ‘The Crown' cast amid cancer

Web Desk
March 31, 2024

The world’s bid to treat Kate Middleton’s illness like an episode of The Crown has just been put on blast.

Commentator Lee Cohen issued these sentiments in a candid conversation with GB News.

He began by calling the entire thing a version of The Crown, that the entire world became “swept away” by.

He even highlighted how fictionalize the entire thing was seemingly considered by many across the globe before saying, “The ‘Missing Princess’ saga generated significant interest and investment from a derelict sector of the American public.”

In the eyes of Mr Cohen it was the public’s desire for “the vilest gossip and human drama” that coaxed them into the entire fiasco in the middle of his chat with the outlet.

For those unversed, there were a number of conspiracy theories circulating across the internet about Kate Middleton, prior to her cancer admission.

So much so that it prompted Mr Cohen to also add, “Some of us watched in horror as many Americans seemed swept away by Palace intrigue. As though none of this was nothing but another episode of The Crown.“

