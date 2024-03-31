 
menu

King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment
King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles had been issued a strong warning ahead of his Easter Sunday Service, which the monarch attended without Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The stark warning was issued by royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to GB News, Angela Levin believes that King Charles '"doesn't look very well" ahead of his Easter Sunday appearance.

The royal expert said, "I think it was a bit dodgy for the Palace to say this is definitely going to be happening because he could wake up feeling really unwell. He needs to be very careful."

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted after King Charles attended the service, saying "He looks so much healthier."

She tweeted, “Wonderful to see King Charles arriving for prayers at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. He looks so much healthier than he did in the photograph for Maundy Thursday.”

King Charles stepped out for the Easter service on Sunday in his first significant official public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla also greeted well-wishers and members of the public in the lower ward of Windsor Castle after attending the service.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death

Keanu Reeves is Sandra Bullock's ‘shoulder to cry on' after Bryan Randall death
King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday

King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday
Scott Disick has ‘put his foot down' on Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA around kids

Scott Disick has ‘put his foot down' on Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's PDA around kids
Netflix unveils exciting TV shows and movies coming in April 2024

Netflix unveils exciting TV shows and movies coming in April 2024
Kate Middleton being treated like a member of ‘The Crown' cast amid cancer

Kate Middleton being treated like a member of ‘The Crown' cast amid cancer
‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit video

‘SNL': Ramy Youssef pokes fun at popular weight loss medication in Ramadan skit
King Charles personally shares major update on his health video

King Charles personally shares major update on his health
Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle video

Meghan Markle under fire for showing off Prince Harry lifestyle
David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi

David Beckham expresses awe after meeting childhood star Andre Agassi
Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition video

Prince Harry ‘upset' Archie, Lilibet will miss out on royal Easter tradition
Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service video

Kate Middleton breaks silence ahead of Easter Sunday service
Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ video

Prince Harry's given up on treading alone as Meghan Markle plans differ