King Charles issued stark warning ahead of Easter service amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles had been issued a strong warning ahead of his Easter Sunday Service, which the monarch attended without Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The stark warning was issued by royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to GB News, Angela Levin believes that King Charles '"doesn't look very well" ahead of his Easter Sunday appearance.

The royal expert said, "I think it was a bit dodgy for the Palace to say this is definitely going to be happening because he could wake up feeling really unwell. He needs to be very careful."

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted after King Charles attended the service, saying "He looks so much healthier."

She tweeted, “Wonderful to see King Charles arriving for prayers at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. He looks so much healthier than he did in the photograph for Maundy Thursday.”

King Charles stepped out for the Easter service on Sunday in his first significant official public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla also greeted well-wishers and members of the public in the lower ward of Windsor Castle after attending the service.