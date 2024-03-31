 
King Charles makes sweet promise about Kate Middleton on Easter Sunday

March 31, 2024

Britain’s King Charles attended the Easter Sunday Service and made a sweet promise with the well-wisher about his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who skipped the service due to ongoing cancer treatment.

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, undertook a walkabout at St George’s Chapel, shaking as many hands as possible.

He also joked when urged to get well soon saying: "I’m doing my best."

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared King Charles videos and photos.

She tweeted, “The King seemed in genuinely excellent spirits as he chatted to well wishers."

The royal expert further said that King Charles received cards and ‘promised to pass on good wishes to the Princess of Wales’, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did not join King Charles and other members of the royal family for Easter church service on Sunday, following the announcement by the future queen last week that she was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

