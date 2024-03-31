Lucy Spraggan, Emilia Smith's decade long friendship takes romantic turn

Lucy Spraggan, former The X Factor contestant, announced her engagement to Emilia Smith, whom she is friends with for 10 years.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Spraggan shared the news alongside series of engagement photos.

In the caption, Spraggan highlighted the significance of their decade long friendship and unexpected romantic turn it took.

Starting with the phrase, 'When you know you know,' she added in caption, "That’s a phrase I really thought I understood throughout my life, that I believed I had a full appreciation of but… It wasn’t until I fell in love with my friend of 10 years that I truly felt it. @emiliakate__ , who has quite literally been there all along."

The engagement announcement comes after both Spraggan and Smith opened up about their feeling earlier this year.



Spraggan expressed her excitement to start life with Emilia in the heartfelt caption, concluding with, "I can’t wait to start life as a team. I can’t think of a better way to start a marriage than 10 years of friendship first. I really do know now. Let’s go, girl"