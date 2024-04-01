King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled

Britain’s King Charles along with Queen Camilla undertook a walkabout at St George’s Chapel after attending Easter Sunday Service, shaking as many hands as possible.



King Charles and Camilla greeted well-wishers and members of the public in the lower ward of Windsor Castle.

Now, a royal expert quoting insider at Palace has disclosed key messages from King Charles walkabout.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, former Twitter handle and tweeted: “So the key messages from the King’s walkabout today, according to a palace source, are that the monarch is responding to treatment well, there is cause for optimism, and - while caution is still required - today should be seen as a step in reassuring the public.”

Earlier, Richard Palmer also shared King Charles videos and photos from the walkabout.

During the outing, King Charles also personally shared major update on his health, saying “I’m doing my best” after being urged to get well soon.