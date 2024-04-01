 
menu

King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled

Britain’s King Charles along with Queen Camilla undertook a walkabout at St George’s Chapel after attending Easter Sunday Service, shaking as many hands as possible.

King Charles and Camilla greeted well-wishers and members of the public in the lower ward of Windsor Castle.

Now, a royal expert quoting insider at Palace has disclosed key messages from King Charles walkabout.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, former Twitter handle and tweeted: “So the key messages from the King’s walkabout today, according to a palace source, are that the monarch is responding to treatment well, there is cause for optimism, and - while caution is still required - today should be seen as a step in reassuring the public.”

Earlier, Richard Palmer also shared King Charles videos and photos from the walkabout.

During the outing, King Charles also personally shared major update on his health, saying “I’m doing my best” after being urged to get well soon.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy

Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy
Hailey Bieber puts Justin Bieber separation rumous to rest with Easter post

Hailey Bieber puts Justin Bieber separation rumous to rest with Easter post
Prince William, Kate ‘nervous' before meeting Sussexes again

Prince William, Kate ‘nervous' before meeting Sussexes again
Meghan Markle asked to introduce ‘todger cream' after Harry shame

Meghan Markle asked to introduce ‘todger cream' after Harry shame
King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service

King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service

Prince Harry ‘keenly' feels family rift amid Easter celebrations

Prince Harry ‘keenly' feels family rift amid Easter celebrations
Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sorority girl' in shameful snub

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘sorority girl' in shameful snub
Meghan Markle ‘celebrity return' with lifestyle brand: ‘Something to keep eye on'

Meghan Markle ‘celebrity return' with lifestyle brand: ‘Something to keep eye on'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit dreams to become ‘American Royal Family'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘bridges burnt' as monarchy led by Camilla
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie on Easter
Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford

Lily Collins shares 'adorable' selfie with her dog Redford