Royal family warned as UK plans to host Prince Harry's Invictus Games

April 01, 2024

Britain’s royal family has been issued a stark warning as the UK government looks set to bid for Prince Harry's Invictus Games in 2027.

The royal family has been warned that the Firm could be put in a 'difficult position' if Harry's Invictus Games returns to the UK for the first time since he and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties and moved to the US.

The Telegraph, per Daily Mail quoting an insider reported the UK government’s move to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games would place the Royal Family - particularly Prince William and Kate Middleton in a "difficult position".

King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family have not made a public statement on the Invictus Games for several years, despite its growing importance globally.

Prince Harry laid the foundation of Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both serving and veterans, in 2014.

During the inaugural opening ceremony, then-Prince Charles, Camilla, and William appeared alongside Harry.

According to Daily Express UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton were key figures in setting up the games.

