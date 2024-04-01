 
King Charles set to return to full royal duties amid abdication calls

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Britain’s King Charles is ‘ramping up royal duties’ and his Easter Sunday service attendance is being seen a very positive step in the right direction for the monarch returning to full duty.

The royal aides have hailed King Charles Easter appearance as a “significant step” and said the “road ahead is looking very positive” amid his cancer treatment.

According to Daily Express UK, the insiders said, “As can be seen, the King has responded to treatment very encouragingly over past weeks and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake, including attendance at the Easter service and greeting well-wishers who had kindly turned out to show their support.”

They further said, “By outward appearances he appears to be responding [to cancer treatment] and for him to go to church today was a very positive step in the right direction for him returning to full duty.”

The fresh claims came as King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate for his elder son Prince William amid cancer treatment.

