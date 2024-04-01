 
Meghan Markle envious of Kate Middleton, loves playing blame game: Expert

April 01, 2024

Meghan Markle reportedly envies Kate Middleton as she receives love for her actions, whereas the Duchess feels that regardless of her efforts, she faces failure.

Discussing if Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, regrets stepping down as senior working royal for a life in the US, an expert told GB News that the former actor is not capable of regret.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said, "I don't think Meghan is capable of regret,” before comparing her to Kate Middleton, saying, “she isn't Kate.”

"Her personality type is not that of somebody who learns from their mistake and she blames everybody else for her errors,” the expert said.

"She's tried every trick in the book to keep herself absolved of all responsibility. I've been told that she is enraged by the situation because no matter what she does, it flops,” she added.

"No matter what Catherine does, even when she does nothing, it succeeds. And I mean, that's infuriating for her personal life.

Before concluding the expert made a bold claim against the Duchess, saying, "You see, it was it wasn't only about the position, it was about the money."

"Meghan came into the Royal Family with the expectation that she would be able to milk those udders and that she was going to be able to end up having a billionaire lifestyle."

