 
menu

Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday
Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to Prince Andrew’s appearance with the royal family for Easter Sunday Service, and branded it a ‘disgrace.’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Republic shared a statement of CEO Graham Smith over Andrew’s appearance.

The statement reads: “Andrew remains accused of serious sexual offences in the UK and abroad. He has previously paid an estimated £12million to Virginia Guiffre to avoid a damaging court case in which he stood accused of sexual abuse.”

Graham Smith, speaking for campaign group Republic, said "Andrew has no place in public life until he cooperates with law enforcement and answers his accusers. The accusations against him could hardly be more serious and his behaviour in avoiding accountability has been disgraceful."

He further said, "As many suspected, Andrew's withdrawal from many aspects of public life is about PR, not standards or accountability."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William urges King Charles to not trust ‘greedy fame seeker' Harry: Insider

Prince William urges King Charles to not trust ‘greedy fame seeker' Harry: Insider
King Charles set to return to full royal duties amid abdication calls video

King Charles set to return to full royal duties amid abdication calls
King Charles knows giving Prince Harry an official role would be like ‘drinking poison' video

King Charles knows giving Prince Harry an official role would be like ‘drinking poison'
Prince William ‘committed' to protect monarchy from Prince Harry

Prince William ‘committed' to protect monarchy from Prince Harry
Royal experts react to King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout

Royal experts react to King Charles Easter Sunday service appearance, walkabout
Meghan Markle envious of Kate Middleton, loves playing blame game: Expert

Meghan Markle envious of Kate Middleton, loves playing blame game: Expert
Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy

Jennifer Lopez dream home sparks speculation as Ben Affleck seems uneasy
King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled video

King Charles walkabout on Easter: Key messages unveiled
Hailey Bieber puts Justin Bieber separation rumous to rest with Easter post

Hailey Bieber puts Justin Bieber separation rumous to rest with Easter post
Prince William, Kate ‘nervous' before meeting Sussexes again

Prince William, Kate ‘nervous' before meeting Sussexes again
Meghan Markle asked to introduce ‘todger cream' after Harry shame

Meghan Markle asked to introduce ‘todger cream' after Harry shame
King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service

King Charles ‘very much head of family' after Easter service