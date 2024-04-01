Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince Andrew joins King Charles on Easter Sunday

Anti-monarchy group Republic has reacted to Prince Andrew’s appearance with the royal family for Easter Sunday Service, and branded it a ‘disgrace.’



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Republic shared a statement of CEO Graham Smith over Andrew’s appearance.

The statement reads: “Andrew remains accused of serious sexual offences in the UK and abroad. He has previously paid an estimated £12million to Virginia Guiffre to avoid a damaging court case in which he stood accused of sexual abuse.”

Graham Smith, speaking for campaign group Republic, said "Andrew has no place in public life until he cooperates with law enforcement and answers his accusers. The accusations against him could hardly be more serious and his behaviour in avoiding accountability has been disgraceful."

He further said, "As many suspected, Andrew's withdrawal from many aspects of public life is about PR, not standards or accountability."