Prince William ‘committed’ to protect monarchy from Prince Harry

Prince William will go to lengths to protect the monarchy from his estranged brother, Prince Harry, who is striving to make his way back to the Royal family.



After King Charles was diagnosed of cancer, it was reported that the Duke of Sussex has offered to take up an official part-time role to help the monarch in such challenging times.

However, a report by Radar Online has claimed that William, the Prince of Wales, has urged Charles to beware of Harry, dubbing him a “greedy fame-seeker.”

The report said that William is ready to take over the monarchy from his cancer-stricken father as he continues to be "an influential voice" for King Charles.

"William is committed to protecting the monarchy at all costs," the insider said. "Even if that means disassociating from his brother."

Meanwhile, a report by In Touch Weekly claimed that King Charles is worried William is not prepared to take over the throne.

They said the monarch is “worried about Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, because he’s currently facing a public relations disaster.”

“Charles knows the pressures of being the monarch,” the insider added. “And he just isn’t sure William is ready to take his place. It seems premature, and there could be consequences.”