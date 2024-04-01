‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

Bianca Censori seemed to be a 'publicity stunt’ on Easter outing with Kanye and his kids, per an expert

Bianca Censori got “no Easter respite” as she stepped out with Kanye West and his kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to celebrate the holiday.

Bianca could be seen wearing a skin-hugging silver jumpsuit and held her phone in her hand in front of her abdomen as she walked ahead of the group. The Carnival rapper took his kids and their step-mom to eat at Nobu in Malibu.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Yeezy architect’s outfit and behavior, saying, "There's clearly no Easter respite for Bianca in terms of just relaxing in a pair of cargo jeans and enjoying her time with her blended family like Kanye is in his super-comfy baggy wear. Her silver Star Trek-themed onesie here might be more demure in terms of denier than her usual sheer choices but it looks like the ultimate in discomfort for a fun day out and it singles Bianca out in terms of integrating uniform-wise with Kanye and his children.”

"Even a trip to the loo could turn into an epic, Houdini-style struggle in an outfit like this," she told The Mirror.

Judi highlighted what made Bianca look like a “publicity stunt”: "Walking ahead of the group adds to this suggestion of being singled out. It makes her look like the publicity stunt rather than the cool step-mom.”

She added: "While the others walk hand-in-hand with their heads down Bianca is her usual upright, overly-visible self. The one walking ahead of a family group can often look like the leader but, with her phone in one hand, Bianca's positioning makes her look more like a PR going ahead of her celebrities."

Concluding her analysis, Judi compared Bianca’s recent outing with past ones with Kanye’s kids: "Some of Bianca’s family outings have revealed some very sweet, fun and close bonds with Kanye's children, especially when she is dressed in a similar way to the rest of the group and looking able to relax with them, but here she's back into what looks like discomfort and singling-out mode."