Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly started to consider Kingship from Charles given reports about his cancer.

All of this has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Tina Brown.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with CBS Mornings.

During that chat she touched on the Windsor’s rumored anxiety over the future and said, “I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes. “

Because “They’re dealing with these two thing,” at the moment.

So much so that “they may be king and queen much quicker than they thought. Maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong.”

Kate “has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have. Plus three young children who [sic] she has to tell and handle,” Ms Brown also added before signing off from the conversation.