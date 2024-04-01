 
menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles
Prince William, Kate Middleton juggling idea of taking Kingship from King Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly started to consider Kingship from Charles given reports about his cancer.

All of this has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Tina Brown.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with CBS Mornings.

During that chat she touched on the Windsor’s rumored anxiety over the future and said, “I think there was genuine chaos behind the scenes. “

Because “They’re dealing with these two thing,” at the moment.

So much so that “they may be king and queen much quicker than they thought. Maybe even in the next couple of years if things go wrong.”

Kate “has this shocking diagnosis which she never ever thought she would have. Plus three young children who [sic] she has to tell and handle,” Ms Brown also added before signing off from the conversation.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

‘No respite' for Bianca Censori as she becomes ‘publicity stunt' on Easter outing with Kanye

Kate Middleton, Prince William are coming closer to being king and queen video

Kate Middleton, Prince William are coming closer to being king and queen
Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'

Prince Harry sees Prince William's growing bond with Queen Camilla as 'betrayal'
'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spills the beans on season 4 of hit show

'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spills the beans on season 4 of hit show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘never be allowed' to return to Firm ‘on their terms' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘never be allowed' to return to Firm ‘on their terms'
Victoria, David Beckham sing their hearts out on yacht in adorable video video

Victoria, David Beckham sing their hearts out on yacht in adorable video
King Charles feeling, looking reluctant with the public amid cancer treatment video

King Charles feeling, looking reluctant with the public amid cancer treatment
King Charles' siblings turning into protective shields in first public outing video

King Charles' siblings turning into protective shields in first public outing
Prince William, Princess Kate ask Prince Harry, Meghan to bring kids to UK video

Prince William, Princess Kate ask Prince Harry, Meghan to bring kids to UK
Prince Harry better heir to British throne than Prince William: Psychic

Prince Harry better heir to British throne than Prince William: Psychic
King Charles to abdicate in favour of ‘spare' Prince Harry, not William: Psychic video

King Charles to abdicate in favour of ‘spare' Prince Harry, not William: Psychic