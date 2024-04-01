 
Shakira says ‘Barbie' was ‘emasculating': ‘My sons absolutely hated it'

By
Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Shakira explained what made Barbie emasculating in her opinion
Shakira has voiced her and two sons’ opinions on Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie released last year.

Speaking about the movie, she said her sons found it “emasculating” and so did she. The Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker said she likes movies which empower women without putting men down.

"My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating and I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want (them) to feel powerful too (while) respecting women," she told Allure magazine.

Shakira shares sons Sasha, nine, and Mila, 11, with her ex boyfriend Gerard Pique, with whom she called it quits in 2022 after being together for 11 years.

She continued: "I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well."

The songstress argued that women should share life responsibilities with men and not try to do it all themselves: "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost. Just because a woman can do it all doesn't mean she should. Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?"

