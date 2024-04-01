 
Meghan Markle never learns from mistakes and branded incapable of regret

By
Web Desk
|

April 01, 2024

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of having utterly no semblance of regret, and never learning from anything.

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell has issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with GB News

While starting off he said, “I don’t think Meghan is capable of regret. She isn’t Kate, her personality type is not that of somebody who learns from their mistakes.”

“She blames everybody else for her errors. [...] She’s not capable of learning a lesson, which is tragic.”

But before concluding she also added some shocking insights into things and hypothesized, “For her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth.”

“Catherine wouldn’t be. Had she played with a straight bat, she would have knocked Catherine for six. Instead, Catherine has knocked her for a six.”

