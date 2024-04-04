Justin, Hailey Bieber marriage secrets exposed amid divorce rumours

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey are reportedly 'happy' in their marriage, despite rumours of a possible divorce.

The couple has been the subject of speculations recently, with some suggesting that they might be headed for divorce.

However, according to PEOPLE report, sources close to Justin and Hailey have revealed the 'truth' behind their marriage.

"There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever, they are very, very happy," the sources told the outlet.

Hailey herself debunked divorce rumours in March, taking to Instagram Story she stated, "the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…"

She added that it might be 'fun,' but "just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Despite rumours, the beloved couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been enjoying their time together, celebrating holidays and special occasions like Easter and Justin's birthday.



On Instagram, the Rhodes founder shared photos of the couple with personalized chocolate eggs for Easter and posted a sweet birthday wish for Justin, calling him, "love of my life, for life."