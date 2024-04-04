 
menu

Justin, Hailey Bieber marriage secrets exposed amid divorce rumours

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2024

Justin, Hailey Bieber marriage secrets exposed amid divorce rumours
Justin, Hailey Bieber marriage secrets exposed amid divorce rumours

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey are reportedly 'happy' in their marriage, despite rumours of a possible divorce.

The couple has been the subject of speculations recently, with some suggesting that they might be headed for divorce.

However, according to PEOPLE report, sources close to Justin and Hailey have revealed the 'truth' behind their marriage.

"There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever, they are very, very happy," the sources told the outlet.

Hailey herself debunked divorce rumours in March, taking to Instagram Story she stated, "the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…"

She added that it might be 'fun,' but "just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Justin, Hailey Bieber marriage secrets exposed amid divorce rumours

Despite rumours, the beloved couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been enjoying their time together, celebrating holidays and special occasions like Easter and Justin's birthday.

On Instagram, the Rhodes founder shared photos of the couple with personalized chocolate eggs for Easter and posted a sweet birthday wish for Justin, calling him, "love of my life, for life."

More From Entertainment:

Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott heap praises on each other

Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott heap praises on each other

Meghan Markle to get ‘cuddly, warm' welcome in UK despite Royal family attacks

Meghan Markle to get ‘cuddly, warm' welcome in UK despite Royal family attacks
'Fantastic Four' adds another accomplished actress on team

'Fantastic Four' adds another accomplished actress on team
Prince Harry sparks controversy over UK security concerns ahead of May visit

Prince Harry sparks controversy over UK security concerns ahead of May visit
Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's lives after embracing parenthood

Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's lives after embracing parenthood
Julia Stiles reveals secret arrival of third baby with husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles reveals secret arrival of third baby with husband Preston Cook
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox taking some space amid relationship troubles

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox taking some space amid relationship troubles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could use ‘unique' kids ability to heal rift with Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could use ‘unique' kids ability to heal rift with Royal