Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry

April 05, 2024

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry

Prince William has realised Prince Harry can no longer be a part of his journey.

The Prince of Wales, who is preparing for his Kingship amid King Charles cancer diagnosis, has understood his route is solo.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "Increasingly as time goes on William realises he really doesn’t need Harry any more – he feels Harry has been the complete opposite of a supporting younger brother and everything he does makes William‘s life more difficult.

He added: "Harry is also a reminder of past trauma and upset which William sees as very damaging to the monarchy and anything that damages the monarchy damages William’s future and that of his heir Prince George."

Meanwhile, relationship expert Louella Anderson notes: "Given the nature of the rift between the brothers, much deeper issues need to be addressed and resolved for a true reconciliation.”

