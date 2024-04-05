Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team' in newfound romance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship dynamic has been unveiled by a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revamped their website, Sussex.com, have posted a new photo of them from Invictus Games:

Speaking about their loved up chemistry from the picture, expert Darren Stanton noted: "From their body language, they’re extremely tight and strong together. That’s denoted by the fact they were sitting close together."

Mr Stanton said: "You can really tell that these two are a real team. Whatever they’re up against, they’re facing it together as a couple.

"From their body language, they’re extremely tight and strong together. That’s denoted by the fact they were sitting close together and were very tactile.

"They still hold hands in public and aren't afraid to show public displays of affection. Their eye contact is good and interactions between the pair of them, they still have those secret signals,” he noted.