 
menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team' in newfound romance

By
Web Desk
|

April 05, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team in newfound romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘real team' in newfound romance 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship dynamic has been unveiled by a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have revamped their website, Sussex.com, have posted a new photo of them from Invictus Games:

Speaking about their loved up chemistry from the picture, expert Darren Stanton noted: "From their body language, they’re extremely tight and strong together. That’s denoted by the fact they were sitting close together."

Mr Stanton said: "You can really tell that these two are a real team. Whatever they’re up against, they’re facing it together as a couple.

"From their body language, they’re extremely tight and strong together. That’s denoted by the fact they were sitting close together and were very tactile.

"They still hold hands in public and aren't afraid to show public displays of affection. Their eye contact is good and interactions between the pair of them, they still have those secret signals,” he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry

Prince William no longer ‘needs' his non-supportive brother Harry
‘Wronged' Meghan Markle does not want Harry to reconcile with Royals

‘Wronged' Meghan Markle does not want Harry to reconcile with Royals

Meghan Markle ‘fake follower metric' creates credibility issue for Duchess

Meghan Markle ‘fake follower metric' creates credibility issue for Duchess
Angelina Jolie discusses Vivienne's efforts for 'The Outsiders' production

Angelina Jolie discusses Vivienne's efforts for 'The Outsiders' production
Vera Drew reflects on her journey in 'Joker' parody: Watch video

Vera Drew reflects on her journey in 'Joker' parody: Watch
Kate Middleton has ‘shifted signals of control' with William in marriage

Kate Middleton has ‘shifted signals of control' with William in marriage

Katie Price gets 'extra big' lips amid advocating against cosmetic surgery

Katie Price gets 'extra big' lips amid advocating against cosmetic surgery
Beyoncé drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' remix with fresh, upbeat lyrics: Watch video

Beyoncé drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' remix with fresh, upbeat lyrics: Watch