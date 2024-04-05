King Charles unusual bond with ‘beloved' Kate amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton and King Charles relationship has grown deeper amid their battle with cancer.



The Princess of Wales, who was operated for her abdomen in the same hospital as King Charles’ prostrate surgery, had an emotional catch up during their treatments.

A source told the Sun: "It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer. They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis.

"The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles."

After Kate’s video message on cancer diagnosis, the King felt proud of "Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did"

Speaking about their deepest connection, expert Jenni Bond told OK! : "I noticed in the King's statement of support after Kate's broadcast he said he was in the 'closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law'. I was struck by the fact that he didn't say close, but closest."

"There's no doubt that cancer has cemented an already strong relationship. It's very touching to think of Charles toddling down the corridor to see Kate when they were both in hospital. And it is understood that the King was left very emotional after their one-on-one lunch at Windsor Castle the day after she recorded her broadcast,” she notes.