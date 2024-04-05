Royals consider disgraced Prince Andrew ‘least important' in the family

Prince Andrew is consider the “least important” in the Royal family despite leading them into the church during Easter Sunday.



Speaking of the Duke of York’s Easter Sunday appearance at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, royal expert and author Angela Levin revealed what his position is in the family following sex scandals.

The expert told GB News that even though the disgraced royal was the first one to enter the church, he is deemed the “lowest one” in the family setting.

“I think that’s the rules with the Royal Family,” she said. “The least important goes first and the most important, the King and Queen, go last, so he went first.

“So in an ironic way, they think of him as the lowest one as he’s leading them into church,” Levin added.

She further noted that the only reason the Duke of York was asked to be part of their Easter celebrations is because King Charles “believes that the family needs to stick together.”

Levin claimed that Andrew has been visiting Charles more often after he was diagnosed of cancer and even tries to “boost him and be kind and nice.”

“So I don’t think you can say, ‘now you can’t come to church’. I think that’s what people are thinking.

“He didn’t go over to shake hands with the many people who were there that may have taken their hands away, well they might or might not.”