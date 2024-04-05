 
menu

Royals consider disgraced Prince Andrew ‘least important' in the family

By
Web Desk
|

April 05, 2024

Royals consider disgraced Prince Andrew ‘least important in the family
Royals consider disgraced Prince Andrew ‘least important' in the family

Prince Andrew is consider the “least important” in the Royal family despite leading them into the church during Easter Sunday.

Speaking of the Duke of York’s Easter Sunday appearance at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, royal expert and author Angela Levin revealed what his position is in the family following sex scandals.

The expert told GB News that even though the disgraced royal was the first one to enter the church, he is deemed the “lowest one” in the family setting.

“I think that’s the rules with the Royal Family,” she said. “The least important goes first and the most important, the King and Queen, go last, so he went first.

“So in an ironic way, they think of him as the lowest one as he’s leading them into church,” Levin added.

She further noted that the only reason the Duke of York was asked to be part of their Easter celebrations is because King Charles “believes that the family needs to stick together.”

Levin claimed that Andrew has been visiting Charles more often after he was diagnosed of cancer and even tries to “boost him and be kind and nice.”

“So I don’t think you can say, ‘now you can’t come to church’. I think that’s what people are thinking.

“He didn’t go over to shake hands with the many people who were there that may have taken their hands away, well they might or might not.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez reacts to sexual assault allegations against ex Sean ‘Diddy' Combs video

Jennifer Lopez reacts to sexual assault allegations against ex Sean ‘Diddy' Combs
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit video

Buckingham Palace makes major announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
Justin Timberlake scared of Britney Spears' fans ahead of US tour: Here's why

Justin Timberlake scared of Britney Spears' fans ahead of US tour: Here's why
Prince Harry receives warning related to Meghan Markle ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry receives warning related to Meghan Markle ahead of UK visit
Justin Bieber struggles to decide on addressing old videos with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs video

Justin Bieber struggles to decide on addressing old videos with Sean ‘Diddy' Combs
Prince George already ‘hates' Royal protocols, thinks they're ‘quite silly'

Prince George already ‘hates' Royal protocols, thinks they're ‘quite silly'
Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle video

Prince Harry's priority during UK visit in May laid bare amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle
Royal family shares King Charles latest personal statement

Royal family shares King Charles latest personal statement